Ready Computing Partners with HBI Solutions to Help Healthcare Providers Improve Patient Outcomes

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare IT services and solutions, will integrate its Channels Care Coordination Management module with HBI Solutions' Spotlight Analytics Platform. Through this new partnership, Ready Computing will strategize with HBI Solutions, a leading provider of population health and predictive risk analytic solutions, to provide data-driven insights that healthcare providers can use to ensure better patient outcomes.

"The goal of this integration is to help healthcare providers do their jobs more efficiently," said Brett Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Ready Computing. "By combining HBI's advanced predictive management and measurement tools with Channels framework, we can more efficiently help healthcare providers identify patient risk and coordinate care. We're confident our strong healthcare background combined with HBI's leading population risk management solution will drive value for our customers and their patients."

HBI's Spotlight Analytics Platform serves as a full-stack enterprise data warehouse and business intelligence solution that comes standard with analytic content for:

Population Risk Management

Transition in Care Risk Management

HEDIS ® Certified Quality Measurement Management

Performance Measurement

Channels Care Coordination Management

The Spotlight Platform currently minimizes health risks for over 60 million patients, allowing healthcare providers to identify acute, chronic, lifestyle, and social determinants of health (SDOH) issues that may affect these patients.

Spotlight utilizes intelligent population health analytics to identify the future risk of unexpected events, including disease, mortality, utilization, and other high-cost, high morbidity diseases such as:

heart attack

overdose

stroke

attempted suicide

No matter the situation, Spotlight's primary function is to allow healthcare providers to identify risks and barriers along the care continuum and prevent unfortunate events from happening in the future. With its suite of analytical abilities, Spotlight can target patients who need care the most at that point in time and work proactively to reduce the chance of issues in the future.

"Ready Computing's expertise in healthcare is a perfect fit for what we're trying to achieve," said Eric Widen, CEO and Co-founder, HBI Solutions. "Their strategic guidance through customer implementations will help healthcare providers drive optimal efficiency and efficacy."

Ready Computing's extensive healthcare knowledge and experience in creating more efficient workflows will continue to be beneficial as clinics, hospitals, and offices scale up due to increased patient demand. In conjunction with HBI Solutions, Ready Computing will provide quicker, more efficient solutions to adapt to new industry changes.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large-scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. Ready Computing serves both the public and private sectors in the United States and internationally, and Ready Computing supports organizations of all sizes with its comprehensive software and service offerings. Ready Computing excels in leveraging existing IT investments while providing complementary solutions that position clients for future growth and competitive advantage.

Check out Ready Computing on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About HBI Solutions

HBI Solutions was founded in 2011 by a physician, a data scientist, and a healthcare IT business executive who shared a vision of improving health and reducing costs. HBI partners with healthcare organizations worldwide to deliver actionable information that helps providers reduce patient health risks, improve care quality, and lower the cost of care. The Spotlight Analytics Platform is a leading population health and predictive analytics solution that is grounded in data science, and the analytic approach and methods are prospectively tested, peer-reviewed, and published in leading scientific and medical journals. Visit HBI online at www.hbisolutions.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.com

Related Images

ready-computing-logo.jpeg

Ready Computing Logo

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-computing-partners-with-hbi-solutions-to-help-healthcare-providers-improve-patient-outcomes-301189080.html

SOURCE Ready Computing