Antengene Announces Collaboration with Applied BioMath, LLC for Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Oncology

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced a collaboration with Applied BioMath, LLC for the development of systems pharmacology modeling in immuno-oncology. This collaboration aims to predict clinical starting and efficacious doses of ATG-101, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, for its first-in-human studies.

"We are pleased to establish a strategic collaboration with Applied BioMath and believe it will provide assistance and efficiency to our early clinical programs. We are very excited about the upcoming IND filing and first-in-human study of our lead program in our proprietary discovery pipeline, ATG-101. We believe that with the collaboration of Applied BioMath, the transition from discovery to clinical development will be more efficient and we will be able to accelerate dose escalation of the clinical program," said Dr. Jay Mei, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene.



"Predicting starting and efficacious doses for first-in-human studies is non-trivial for complex therapeutics such as Antengene's bispecific therapeutic," said Dr. John Burke, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "We have developed algorithms and tools specifically for this purpose that have a proven track record of predicting such doses. We are looking forward to collaborating with Antengene and supporting them in this project."



"Antengene is dedicated to developing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapies in oncology and hematology," said Dirk Hoenemann, M.D., VP and Head of Early Development and Asia Pacific Medical Affairs. "We decided to collaborate with Applied BioMath in an effort to provide ourselves a more accurate prediction of the starting and biologically optimal doses of ATG-101 in human, which is a critical part of our Phase I study."



Antengene has previously entered into a partnership with Wuxi Biologics for CMC and Manufacturing of the asset (ATG-101). Through the collaboration, Antengene will leverage the outputs from mathematical modeling and simulation by Applied BioMath to further optimize and accelerate the development of ATG-101.



About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific-based biopharmaceutical company that focused on innovative oncology medicines. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, obtained 10 investigational new drug approvals and has 9 ongoing cross-regional clinical trials in Asia Pacific. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene aims to address significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.antengene.com.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Forward-looking statements

