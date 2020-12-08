TeraGo Partners with Mimosa by Airspan on Backhaul and Fixed Wireless Access Solutions for its Internet 50/10 Service

TORONTO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - TeraGo Networks Inc. ("TeraGo", the operating subsidiary of TeraGo Inc.) (TSX:TGO) selected Mimosa by Airspan solutions to expand and deliver reliable business-grade broadband internet connections across Canada. To-date, 150 links of Mimosa equipment have been deployed on TeraGo's network.

TeraGo made the decision to deploy Mimosa by Airspan solutions upon successful completion of both lab and field trials carrying live traffic. Another key factor in the decision-making process was the price/performance ratio provided by Mimosa by Airspan solutions. The price/performance ratio coupled with the speed and simplicity with which Mimosa equipment can be deployed and configured, significantly reduced the capital expenditure needed to expand its network and offer 50/10 Mbps internet service.

The 50/10 Mbps service, deployed this year, is well suited for small to mid-sized businesses and branch oﬃces as a performant and reliable alternative to cable and DSL services. TeraGo's 50/10 Mbps service also supports TeraGo Managed SD-WAN deployments, providing true path diversity and redundancy when combined with fiber, cable or DSL accesses.

"We have been very pleased to partner with Mimosa by Airspan on our TeraGo 50/10 product. We have been able to launch a highly competitive offering in the broadband internet market due to speed of deployment and higher capacity services. This partnership is an example of our commitment to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers across Canada and internationally," said Blake Wetzel, TeraGo COO and CRO.

"We are honored to partner with TeraGo to increase broadband internet capacity in Canada. More than ever, hitting beyond the cost/benefit threshold to justify significant projects like this one is critical to meet today's changing demands of our communities in short order," said Jaime Fink, VP Technology - Fixed Wireless.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

About Mimosa Networks

Mimosa Networks, a division of Airspan, is the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, enabling service providers to connect dense, urban, and hard-to-reach rural homes at a fraction of the cost of fiber. Mimosa access, backhaul, and client solutions are deployed in a hybrid-fiber-wireless architecture, and engineered for both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections, across a variety of diverse applications including residential and business high-speed internet access, surveillance, public safety, education, and hospitality networking. Mimosa Networks was acquired in 2018 by Airspan, the leading vendor of 4G/5G wireless densification solutions. Learn more at mimosa.co.

