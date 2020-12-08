Univar Solutions Expands Distribution Agreement with Solvay Novecare

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today an expanded distribution agreement with Solvay Group's Novecare Coatings and Industrial Process Solutions business units to distribute their coatings products in the United States and industrial products in the United States and Canada.

As the only national distributor for Solvay in the coatings and industrial businesses, Univar Solutions will leverage its reach, technical expertise and knowledge in these markets to broaden the availability of Solvay products across the United States and Canada. Novecare Coatings chemistries are used in everything from paints and adhesives to inks and waterborne and architectural coatings. Applications for the industrial product lines include lubricants and metalworking, metal cleaning and finishing, automotive, and chemical manufacturing.

"Through our network of solution centers, Univar Solutions is well positioned to deliver the functional, regulatory, and market trend insights needed to help expand business in these important markets. We are excited to be a distributor of Solvay's Novecare business in the coatings and industrial markets in the United States and Canada and our breadth and depth of knowledge, experience, and broad market reach make us a strong partner for a world class manufacturer like Solvay," commented Joshua Hicks, vice president of Industrial Solutions at Univar Solutions. "Not only does this agreement continue to strengthen our existing relationship, it also allows both of us to better serve these extremely dynamic market segments. Solvay has an excellent reputation in the market for producing high performance materials, and for continued innovation, quality, and application expertise that brings differential performance."

Univar Solutions is currently Solvay's largest distributor of surfactants and additives, including the Solvay Aerosol® line of specialty surfactants used in a wide variety of applications from emulsion polymer systems, to life science applications, and homecare products. As superwetters, the Solvay Aerosol® products provide excellent wetting characteristics and can help enable customers to achieve an improved cost of formulation without compromising performance.

"We look forward to working closely with Univar Solutions as part of our expanded agreement, helping their customers solve technical challenges and unlocking new business opportunities," commented Chuck Price, vice president of coatings and industrial process solutions at Solvay. "With Univar Solutions sales and technical expertise and dedicated customer service, together, we are well positioned to help provide customers what they need to develop innovative products in coatings and a variety of industrial markets."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.solvay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

