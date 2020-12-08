CloudCheckr Announces API Integration with AWS Control Tower

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCheckr ™, the total visibility cloud insights platform, announced today a new API integration with AWS Control Tower. CloudCheckr, a bronze sponsor at AWS re:Invent 2020, is one of the few companies to integrate with AWS Control Tower, showcasing the company's strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its achievements in product development this past year.

AWS Control Tower allows customers to provision new AWS accounts in a few clicks, ensuring new accounts conform to company-wide policies. Through its API integration, CloudCheckr CMx enables customers who create new accounts in AWS Control Tower to have it simultaneously configured in CloudCheckr.

"Our mission is to help enterprise IT teams achieve total visibility of their cloud infrastructure, that includes transparency and simplicity for our customers. AWS Control Tower integration helps us further that mission," said Tim McKinnon, CEO at CloudCheckr. "With API access to AWS Control Tower, CloudCheckr CMx™ users have a simplified and consistent process for creating new AWS accounts according to the specifications set by their company, enabling better consistency."

"CloudCheckr's integration with AWS Control Tower allows users to easily add AWS accounts and have them automatically configured in CloudCheckr CMx," said David Pulaski, founder of AWS Technology Partner, CloudChomp. "With the AWS Well-Architected Framework now the standard for secure infrastructure deployment on AWS, every customer's best practices should include the provisioning of multiple AWS accounts isolating Development from Production Applications, for example. Helping customers manage new security, compliance, and cost management enhancements are what CloudCheckr CMx was built for."

With the rapid growth and expansion of cloud computing and its increasingly complex workloads, this integration sets CloudCheckr customers and partners up for success by enabling them to scale their cloud adoption easily. By working with CloudCheckr, companies can quickly configure accounts to meet security and compliance requirements in addition to receiving immediate cost savings. Additional data and reporting through CloudCheckr CMx delivers real-time actionable information on their cloud optimization, costs, security and compliance.

To learn more about CloudCheckr, visit CloudCheckr.com .

About CloudCheckr

CloudCheckr delivers 30% savings on public cloud costs while managing cloud security and regulatory compliance risks. Our total visibility platform works across multiple public clouds and hybrid workloads—making immediate cost savings achievable from the most complex cloud infrastructure. From government agencies to large enterprise and managed service providers, CloudCheckr customers deploy our SaaS solution to secure, manage, and govern the most sensitive environments in the world. Our industry-leading products for cost management, billing & invoicing, cloud security, compliance, resource inventory & optimization, and cloud automation include CloudCheckr CMx, CMx High Security, CMx Federal, and CloudCheckr Finance Manager. For more information, visit CloudCheckr.com , connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn , or explore the CloudCheckr Resource Center .

