Elekta reports major milestones achieved in MR-guided radiotherapy

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) and American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meetings, users of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac presented 69 abstracts recounting the past years' worth of clinical experience with this groundbreaking treatment platform. Since 2014, a total of 460 Unity-related abstracts have been presented during ESTRO, ASTRO and AAPM.

A range of diverse studies, including one from the seven international institutions heading up the MOMENTUM study - titled The Patterns of Care, Tolerability and Safety in the First Year of a Novel High Field MR-Linac - demonstrated the transformative potential of magnetic resonance radiation with Elekta Unity.

"It is simply extraordinary that 23 different clinical indications were treated within the first year of the high-field MR/RT era," says Dr. John Christodouleas, Elekta'sSenior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Clinical Research. "I think this speaks to the eagerness of clinicians `to see what they treat'."

Another milestone



In addition, this year Elekta Unity users marked the publication of the 300th peer-reviewed article related to the MR-Linac - titled Performance of a Multileaf Collimator System for a 1.5T MR-Linac which evaluated a possible new beam-shaping solution for Elekta Unity.

"The enthusiasm for clinical discovery among Elekta Unity users is truly amazing," says Lionel Hadjadjeba, President MR-Linac Solutions. "The number and variety of abstracts presented at this year's meetings really demonstrate the confidence that Unity users have in the utility of MR-guided radiotherapy and reflect their eagerness to explore all clinical possibilities of the system. Each year, it is gratifying to see the pace of Unity investigations accelerate."

