Raleigh Raised Development LLC, Kane Realty Corporation and North Carolina Football Club Partnering on Downtown South District

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two local development companies and the North Carolina Football Club have announced the joining of forces to bring jobs and growth to a community that has raised them all through the Downtown South District, a $2.2 billion dollar development. Raleigh Raised Development (RRD) will be working with the project team to guarantee significant participation of local minority businesses throughout the entire development, beginning with the contracts and construction of the District.

The Downtown South project team, through a robust community engagement process, has consistently heard from community members that local minority participation be at the core of the project. RRD is excited to bring their extensive local knowledge to the team and assist in matching local talent, perspective and expertise to this transformational district. RRD partners grew up in Southeast Raleigh and intend to continue to give back by lifting up the voices of development in Southeast Raleigh by focusing on the promotion and development of locally-owned, black businesses.

"RRD collectively, and I personally, am excited to help shape and champion the local participation and workforce development of this district. The community of South Raleigh will benefit greatly from a project of this magnitude. The endless possibilities of economic growth and career opportunities is long overdue and will continue to persevere for generations long after," said LeVelle Moton, co-founder of Raleigh Raised Development.

"The team looks forward to RRD joining us in this significant effort to shape our city and we're excited for their counsel and support to ensure we're doing so in an equitable way. This is an important step toward creating a district that reflects what we all want our community to look like," added Steve Malik, Owner and Chairman of North Carolina Football Club (NC Courage and North Carolina FC).

John Kane, founder and CEO of Kane Realty also added, "this announcement has been a work-in-progress and we're very excited and grateful to have the RRD team become part of our Downtown South development team. As we've heard in our community engagement, local minority business participation is crucial to creating an equitable and just district and we're excited to take one more step toward implementing that goal."

For a project overview and summary of the Downtown South district, go to visitdowntownsouth.com.

ABOUT RALEIGH RAISED DEVELOPMENT LLC

Raleigh Raised Development, LLC (RRD) Raleigh Raised Development (RRD) has well established roots in the Idlewild neighborhood. The RRD partnership developed as a result of growing up in the Southeast Raleigh Black community and the desire to shine light on the under-representation of the Black community in local development efforts. The RRD partners consist of LeVelle Moton, NC Central University Head Basketball Coach and local resident who grew up in southeast Raleigh; Clarence Mann, Manager of Vistabution, LLC, a local minority-owned Raleigh-Based, general contracting business providing environmental remediation, right-of-way acquisition & consulting, and development response services to state, municipal, city and government agencies; and Terrell Midgett, co-owner of Management Professionals, Inc., a facilities and maintenance company in Raleigh.

About the North Carolina Football Club

North Carolina Football Club is the largest youth-to-professional soccer organization in the country, home to over 13,000 players. The club is comprised of a women's First Division team, 2019 and 2018 NWSL Champions and 2018 Women's International Champions Cup Champions North Carolina Courage (NWSL), a men's Second Division team, North Carolina FC (USL), as well as a Premier Development League team, North Carolina FC U23 (USLPDL). The North Carolina Football Club is owned by local entrepreneur, Steve Malik, and managed by North Carolina native and longtime soccer executive Curt Johnson. North Carolina Football Club was established in 2016 to bring the highest levels of men's and women's professional soccer to the state. For more information, please visit www.NorthCarolinaFC.com.

