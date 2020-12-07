SPARC Research Awarded Navy Contract for High-Speed Missile Technology Development

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC Research has been awarded a base contract for the Missile Integration Science and Technology – Ramjet (MISTR) program from the Office of Naval Research. The initial phase of the contract will span twelve months and includes significant follow-on potential.

The Solid Fuel Ramjet (SFRJ) is a promising high-speed ramjet propulsion system with many tactical advantages. It has been in development for years but has yet to be implemented in an operational weapon system. The MISTR program has been structured to examine the barriers to adoption of the SFRJ and to develop a structured Science and Technology program aimed at elevating the state of readiness. The ultimate goal is to make the SFRJ a viable option for advanced warfighting capability.

The SPARC Research team represents decades of high-speed propulsion experience and is uniquely qualified to conduct this effort for the Navy. According to SPARC Research's President Dr. Patrick Hewitt, "The MISTR program is well-timed to support emerging long-range supersonic and hypersonic missile propulsion needs for the warfighter. Almost across the board, user requirements seek to increase missile range and speed, and the SFRJ is one of the most attractive propulsion options available – if a number of technology challenges can be addressed."

The MISTR program will benefit from a large database of prior SFRJ research activities. This history will be complimented with additional tasks under the contract as needed to enable the SFRJ to compete favorably for future propulsion requirements.

