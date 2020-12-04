Dr. Nutrition 360 Throws Down the Gauntlet When It Comes to Quality

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nutrition 360 is a well-established Canadian health and wellness brand. The company provides a plethora of therapeutic products that address common consumer health concerns. It operates on the belief that supplementation is always important whether you're preserving your existing health or attempting to address ongoing medical concerns.

Some of Dr. Nutrition 360's supplements focus on prevention and the maintenance of existing health. Their D3 + K2 softgels are designed to support arterial, bone, and heart health while their Immune-All capsules help to support the body's natural defense system. The company also manufactures products that address existing health concerns, as is the case with JointCurex, which provides relief and increases mobility for those managing joint issues.

The Company's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Peter Ou has summed up the organization's mission by stating that "Natural health supplements are essential to filling in nutritional gaps so we can ensure our bodies have all the nutrients it needs." It's a simple message that resonates in an overly-complicated world.

The question that has to be asked is, do the marketing claims truly hold up under scrutiny. From effectiveness to the purity of ingredients to potential allergens, does Dr. Nutrition 360 truly fulfill their commitment to "create a high quality, professional, and doctor-formulated line of natural supplements to support health and immunity." It doesn't take much research to realize that the answer is a resounding yes.

The brand has made it abundantly clear that they put quality above everything else when it comes to manufacturing their supplements. Both products and their ingredients are painstakingly sourced, formulated, and designed by a committed team of specialists that bring an impressive twenty-five years of experience to the table.

In addition, the health and wellness company's manufacturing process is strictly regulated by guidelines set by Health Canada. It also makes stringent efforts to maintain testing — including third-party testing — and quality assurance throughout the creation of their products. As the in-house brand of NutraLab Canada Corp., Doctor Nutrition 360 has access to impressive sourcing, research, and manufacturing power. This enables them to minutely trace each product from the moment ingredients arrive. Details are carefully recorded throughout the production process and continuous testing takes place for possible microbial, heavy metal, or other contamination.

The organization even goes above and beyond the expected with a variety of additional certifications. For example, their products are Halal certified, BSE-free, and they even offer vegetable capsules for those who adhere to a vegan lifestyle.

Regardless of the stage in the process, there's no doubt that Dr. Nutrition 360 strives to maintain an extremely high standard of quality. When this is coupled with the depth of scientific research and individualistic nature of their product line, it's no wonder that the supplement brand has been able to leave such a recognizable mark on the Canadian health and wellness market in the last decade and a half.

