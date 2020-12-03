Instacart Announces National Partnership with Meijer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced a new national partnership with Meijer to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from nearly all Meijer stores. Together, Instacart and Meijer are delivering thousands of items including groceries and household essentials, as well as a broad selection of general merchandise across a number of categories including home decor, toys and crafts, garden, sports and outdoor, office, electronics and more.

"Instacart's mission is to give customers access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together. In 2020, this commitment has taken on an entirely new meaning as we continue to serve as an essential, same-day delivery service for millions of people across North America. Customers rely on Instacart to get the groceries and goods they need from the retailers they love, and today we're proud to welcome Meijer to our marketplace so they can further connect with their customers online," said Nilam Ganenthiran, President of Instacart. "Meijer is an iconic, family-owned grocer that has served families across the Midwest for more than 85 years. Through our new partnership, we're bringing Meijer's incredible selection online for customers, giving Meijer customers access to everything they need from the comfort and safety of their home."

Instacart has continued to partner with new retailers over the last year, and today the company partners with more than 500 local, regional and national retailers, including unique brand names, and delivers from nearly 40,000 store locations across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households with delivery and pickup services offered across more than 5,500 cities in North America.

Meijer customers across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin, can begin shopping for same-day delivery in as fast as an hour via Instacart today at www.instacart.com/meijer . For all orders placed through the Instacart platform, an Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – whether they choose to receive it same-day or schedule their delivery in advance.

About Instacart

