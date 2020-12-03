Hexaware Ranks in the Top 10 on HFS 'Employee Experience Services 2020' Rating

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, a Leading Global IT Consulting & Digital Solutions provider, announced that it has featured in the Top 10 on HFS 'Employee Experience Services 2020' Report across a criterion of Innovation, Execution and Voice of the Customer. Evaluation of the client satisfaction index resulted in high scores for flexibility, adaptability, and accommodation, enabling Hexaware to rank on #3 in the Voice of the Customer category.

"Hexaware has proven to be a tried and trusted partner for clients, as highlighted by its Voice of the Customer performance in this Top 10 report. Its noted ability to flex and adapt to meet client needs will act as the backbone for their continued growth," stated Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research.

The HFS report mentioned Hexaware as a provider with a strong history and depth in HR services, pushing into the experience arena. The report also stated that Hexaware had an opportunity to bridge the gap between conveying core HCM and HR systems capabilities and marketing its ability to deliver customized experience services and solutions.

Prasan Prabhakaran, SVP, Global Head, Enterprise Solutions, Hexaware Technologies, commented, "Enterprises can no longer rely on traditional models of Employee Engagement, we have embarked on a journey to co create employee experience that will redefine outcomes. Our Platform seeks to address the white spaces in today's HRIT landscape, by taking journey-based approach with employee being at the centre of universe."

Hexaware's objective of providing a seamless digital employee experience with its 'Anywhere Employee' platform will help the organization deliver tailored customer experiences and cater to the clients' strategic requirements.

