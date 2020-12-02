BBB National Programs Partners with Facebook to Strengthen Truth-in-Advertising Enforcement on the Social Network's U.S. Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking an important step to advance the effectiveness of its quick and efficient self-regulatory programs, BBB National Programs today announced a new National Advertising Division partnership with Facebook.

Effective immediately, this partnership enables BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division to share case outcomes addressing Facebook advertising directly with Facebook, allowing Facebook enforcement teams to then act on those ads that violate their policies. This partnership leverages Facebook's commitment to take action when ads violate their truth-in-advertising rules to reinforce the National Advertising Division's role as the centerpiece of the advertising industry's efforts to increase public trust in advertising. The result will be to encourage ethical practices among advertisers and a stronger, more robust system of self-regulation.

In announcing the partnership, Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs said: "When it comes to digital advertising, the two main issues challenging consumer trust are transparency and truth. Taking greater steps towards addressing these issues on any platform requires the pairing of our investigative resources and a commitment to enforce. This Facebook partnership with our National Advertising Division creates exactly the right combination."

Facebook head of business integrity product management Rob Leathern said in a statement, "Facebook's Advertising Policies, which incorporate and go further than our Community Standards, include prohibiting misleading, exaggerated, or false claims. This partnership with BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division will add a new layer of proactive detection to help us identify ads that violate those policies and take action quickly."

BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division has been monitoring and reviewing national advertising for truthfulness and accuracy since 1971, enforcing high standards and efficiently resolving disputes to build consumer trust and support fair competition. With multiple case choice options, the National Advertising Division can get a single-issue case from receipt to resolution in less than 20 business days through its expedited Fast-Track SWIFT process. For cases that require complex substantiation, the National Advertising Division's Complex Track process caters to the need for predictable scheduling and enhanced insights.

Though the self-regulation process is voluntary, more than 90% of companies participate and elect to make changes to their advertising based on National Advertising Division guidance. Companies recognize that the industry self-regulatory process provides them with a means of demonstrating their own accountability and commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Through this partnership with BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division, Facebook joins the advertising industry's system of self-regulation, where companies take meaningful steps from words to action.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD), a division of BBB National Programs, provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

