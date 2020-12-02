Complete Controller and MyFirmsApp Partner to Bring Mobile Apps to the American Accountancy Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Controller, one of the country's first completely cloud-based accounting services, has partnered with MyFirmsApp, developers of the first App for the accounting profession used by approximately 3,000 firms globally, to bring mobile Apps to the American accountancy market. As companies are looking to pandemic proof their practices and answer the market demand for digital solutions, Complete Controller and MyFirms App are innovating for the future, beyond the cloud, where constant access and portability will become the new norm.

As a cloud based company it is important to find unique ways to touch and connect with our customers.

Jennifer Brazer, CEO and Founder of Complete Controller says: "We came together with MyFirmsApp in 2018 and immediately saw value for the American market to help advance financial literacy and customer interaction with their accounting professionals. Working with MyFirmsApp we were able to create a simple and affordable platform to deliver the tools needed to submit financial information. We use the App not only for daily activities, but also as a center for branding. As a cloud based company it is important to find unique ways to touch and connect with our customers. While the accounting profession is experiencing a rush to the cloud desktop environment, we have been there for over a decade and are ready to introduce the next frontier of virtual services, which is the smartphone."

Daniel Richards, Business Development Director, MyFirmsApp added: "We are delighted to be partnering with Complete Controller as the business provides a great example of how to make a brand highly visible in a world full of confusion and noise. The MyBookkeeper App helps make the firm look more modern by embracing mobile as a standard platform and improves the frequency and quality of client exchanges with time saving tools such as receipt capture and the mileage tracker. Value is added every day with free to distribute content provided by us that Jennifer and team can push out to clients."

In a joint desire to help the profession ahead of the next tax season, Complete Controller and MyFirmsApp are delivering an Accounting Masterclass - 4 Practical Steps to Move your Firm Forward - on Tuesday, 8th December 2020, 11.00 a.m. Central Standard Time. This special event will allow CPAs and Bookkeepers to discover actionable insights from decades of experience to help thrive in this changing landscape – wherever they are on their cloud journey. Registration is limited to 50 firms: first come, first served. Register here: https://www.myfirmsapp.com/4-ways-to-be-successful-on-your-cloud-journey/

Press Contact: Jordan Johnson Jordan.johnson@completecontroller.com 866-443-8879 ext. 727

About Complete Controller® – America's Bookkeeping Experts Complete Controller is the Nation's Leader in virtual bookkeeping, providing service to businesses and households alike. Utilizing Complete Controller's technology, clients gain access to a cloud-hosted desktop where their entire team and tax accountant may access the QuickBooks™️ file, critical financial documents, and back-office tools in an efficient and secure environment. Complete Controller's team of certified US-based accounting professionals provide bookkeeping, record storage, performance reporting, and controller services including training, cash-flow management, budgeting and forecasting, process and controls advisement, and bill-pay. With flat-rate service plans, Complete Controller is the most cost-effective expert accounting solution for business, family-office, trusts, and households of any size or complexity.

About MyFirmsApp - MyFirmsApp developed the first ever custom App for the accounting profession in 2012 and now serves accountants globally. It's technology solutions are customizable to each firms needs and branded to keep the firm relationship relevant throughout the year. Delivering powerful technology is only part of the solution to the digital communication challenge faced by firms across the globe. MyFirmsApp provides high value, meaningful content filtered and pushed through the app allowing accountants to keep their clients informed and increase engagement. This commitment to deliver tools and critical business information in support of deeper client relationships lies at the heart of the business and is what we believe makes MyFirmsApp unique in the industry.

