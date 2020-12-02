RenovoRx Continues with Strong Momentum and Reaches Milestone of 100th Patient Enrolled in its Phase III TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RenovoRx, an innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced it has reached an important milestone with continued momentum and the enrollment of the 100th patient in its phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial. This trial utilizes the company's proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMPTM) technology, a unique method for targeted delivery of chemotherapy to treat solid tumors. The trial is enrolling locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients with inoperable disease in the United States and Europe.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital for patients with cancer symptoms to work with healthcare teams for early diagnosis and treatment planning," said Pashtoon Kasi, MD, MS, oncologist at University of Iowa Health Care and Clinical Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Carver College of Medicine. "It is encouraging to see patients continue to enroll in this landmark study when meeting the criteria for the TIGeR-PaC clinical trial, especially despite the situation caused by COVID-19. Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare professionals are working extremely hard to provide safe environments for patients to initiate and keep going with treatment in a multi-disciplinary fashion."

Dr. Kasi added, "We have seen remarkable benefits for pancreatic cancer patients in previous studies with this promising therapy including better quality of life and extension of life. For patients with unresectable pancreas cancer who have limited options, it is of value to be able to provide therapy under this important clinical trial."

The TIGeR-PaC trial's goal is to determine whether the TAMP procedure can reduce the chance of cancer spreading and extend survival while improving quality of life for pancreatic cancer patients. The study, which currently has approximately 30 active clinical sites, is ultimately expected to involve 200 participants in the US and Europe. To learn more, visit https://renovorx.com/clinical-trial/.

"We are pleased that we have reached this 100th patient enrollment milestone, especially during this challenging time. The progress we continue to make with this clinical trial is our primary focus as we work toward our goal of improving outcomes for cancer patients," said Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer at RenovoRx. "We appreciate our physician investigators, study coordinators, nurses, clinical teams and, most importantly, our patients for their commitment and participation in this important trial."

RenovoRx recently won the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 award for its TAMP technology. The peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma honors companies demonstrating innovative solutions, technologies, and services that could make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, has developed a platform technology to deliver small molecule therapeutic agents, such as chemotherapy, to specific sites in the body. Targeted therapy via proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) safely, and without transmission to non-targeted areas, is the focus of the of the RenovoRx technology platform.

RenovoRx's patent portfolio currently includes six US patents for its technology. The Company also has secured two separate Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for Intra-Arterial gemcitabine with pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer. The TAMP therapy is being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial. Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

