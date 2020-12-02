Itiviti plans large scale staff expansion for 2021

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced a large-scale, multi-year hiring plan to support the company's growth and continued investment into its FX and Fixed Income trading technology across markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

"This hiring plan is a part of our multi-year strategy to deliver innovative and reliable technology that will help our clients achieve sustainable long-term growth," said Rob MacKay, CEO, of Itiviti. "We grew our team by over 6% in 2020 and we plan to accelerate that growth in 2021."

Itiviti will be adding more than 200 new research and development (R&D), quality assurance (QA) and client service positions in 2021 and 2022 to keep pace with the firm's ambitious product roadmap. The majority of new staff will be joining the company in its St Petersburg, Cluj and Mumbai offices.

Launching such a large scale investment in staff during this time while other organizations are downsizing is very exciting and promising for us," said Karoline Raets, Head of People Office, Itiviti. "Throughout the pandemic our flexible work environment has kept employees highly engaged and motivated with no adverse impact on the company's performance. As such, we are very enthusiastic about the career opportunities we can offer going forward for both internal and external talent."

Continued MacKay: "We made a lot of progress this year to improve our offering in the face of rapidly changing market requirements As trusted providers of trading and connectivity solutions, our commitment to innovation will enable us to deliver on the full potential of our platform no matter where and how our clients choose to operate."

Visit our newly revamped website and keep up to date on open positions here: itiviti.com/careers.

For further information, please contact:

Mireille Adebiyi, Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti Group, Email: mireille.adebiyi@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

