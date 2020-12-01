LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading food news and media website, Foodbeast, has partnered with the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO), the organization championing "the way of food" with Japanese culture, for a one-of-a-kind, expertly curated "umami experience." Tapping into their loaded network of top notch restaurants, Foodbeast has partnered with Los Angeles and New York City eateries to offer unique seafood and sake pairings to highlight how they can amplify the wonderful taste of umami. So think the most delectable seafood dishes being amplified through the synergy of sake and umami! The results are everything from RED SNAPPER RISOTTO from LouLou Petit Bistro and Bar in New York City's Flat Iron District to LOBSTER POT PIE WITH CRISPY OYSTERS AND SAKE BUTTER SAUCE from Raw Bar by Slapfish in Huntington Beach, California. See below for more juicy details of irresistible seafood dishes powered up through thoughtfully curated sake pairings:

SHUCK OYSTER BAR; COSTA MESA, CA : OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL TOPPED WITH MICRO GREENS, CAVIAR, YUZU SPRITZ W/ A DASH OF FRESNO CHILI SAUCE

SEAFOOD TOWER PORTSIDE FISH CO; LONG BEACH, CA : LOBSTER GARLIC NOODLES

LOBSTER POT PIE WITH CRISPY OYSTERS AND SAKE BUTTER SAUCE PASTA|BAR; ENCINO, CA : LOBSTER TARTARE

HAMACHI AND UNI AGUA SUONOMO LEVIATHAN; ENCINO, CA : SMOKED MACKAREL

RED SNAPPER RISOTTO SEAMORES; BROOKFIELD , NYC: THE REEL DEAL

BLACK PEPPER LOBSTER AMALI; UPPER EAST SIDE, NYC: GRILLED SPANISH BRANZINO

The lauded flavor of umami is one unlike the other four traditional tastes of sweet, salty, sour, and bitter — as it's noted for its ultra savory, meaty characteristics, making it a favorite of many palates. With JFOODO and Foodbeast at the helm of this initiative, folks will get a chance to experience heightened levels of umami through the thoughtful and expertly curated pairings of sake and amazing seafood dishes. Think elevated tastes through the synergy of sake and seafood! #UnlockYourPalate #SeafoodAndSake

For details of each restaurant promotion, visit FOODBEAST.

To learn more about the wonder of pairing seafood and sake together, visit JFOODO .

