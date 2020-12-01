Apptio and Atlassian Expand Strategic Relationship

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. , the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, plan, and optimize technology spend, today announced an expansion of its integrated tools with Atlassian, a market leader in team collaboration and productivity software.

Act On and Track Cloud Optimization Recommendations via Apptio Cloudability, Jira Service Management, and Jira Software

Today, Apptio leverages a connection to Jira to ingest Atlassian customer data on Projects, Issues, Sprints, and Users into its Cost Transparency application. This connection allows joint customers to marry these "work" costs with the supporting resources, technology, and infrastructure costs to gain a full picture of their project and product development spending. With the expansion, the two companies will build on the level of integration and data exchange between their products, beginning with Apptio Cloudability and Atlassian's Jira Software and Jira Service Management. In the coming weeks, joint customers will be able to act on Cloudability optimization recommendations directly within Jira Software and Jira Service Management and view the resulting cost savings in Cloudability.

"A first of its kind, this integration provides mutual customers with the ability to quickly and easily take action on opportunities for cloud cost savings," said Cameron Deatsch, chief revenue officer at Atlassian. "We're always striving to provide teams, regardless of their area of focus, with the ability to work more efficiently. By leveraging Cloudability's optimization recommendations directly within Jira Software and Jira Service Management, developers and finance leaders now have the tools they need to work together."

"The expanded relationship between Apptio and Atlassian will be immensely beneficial to our mutual customers. By connecting two of the most commonly used solutions in the enterprise, technology leaders will have the support they need to ensure that each dollar invested in the cloud is put to good use," said Scott Chancellor, chief product and technology officer at Apptio. "We are looking forward to further collaboration, including leveraging Atlassian's fast-growing IT service management and configuration management database tools to help our customers accelerate decision making and return on technology investments."

As the first phase of a broader integration plan between the two organizations, customers will have end-to-end control over their cloud costs. Organizations running workloads on public cloud resources such as Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure Compute, or Azure Managed Disk need to be able to continuously adjust their cloud resources to ensure they are appropriately sized to the performance needs of the workloads. On average, fully optimized cloud resources result in an initial 30 percent reduction in cost savings and 15 percent in cost savings on an ongoing basis.

Here's how it works:

When a user receives an optimization or rightsizing recommendation in Cloudability, they can directly push that recommendation to their service and engineering teams via Atlassian to execute (e.g., automatically create Jira Service Management change requests for an Amazon EC2 instance rightsizing recommendation).

As the engineering teams execute on the recommendation, Atlassian pushes that update back to Cloudability to identify the decommissioned resources (e.g., the terminated EC2 instance) and the newly initiated resources (e.g., the newly-initiated, and smaller EC2 instance) and Cloudability will report on the status of the rightsizing work as well as the cost savings realized as a result.

In future phases of expanded product integrations, Apptio and Atlassian will support the migration of applications and workloads from on-premise to cloud infrastructures, giving customers the ability to track migrations and analyze the total savings resulting from the migration.

For more information about Apptio's partner ecosystem, visit https://www.apptio.com/company/partners/.

About Apptio

Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com .

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 182,000 customers, across large and small organizations – including Honeywell, Dropbox, Bank of America, Redfin, Verizon, and NASA – use Atlassian's project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Opsgenie, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sylvia Ohm

pr@apptio.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apptio-and-atlassian-expand-strategic-relationship-301182868.html

SOURCE Apptio