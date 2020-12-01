Eyesight Technologies Doubles Design Wins From US OEM

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight Technologies , an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that an existing US OEM has doubled its order, bringing the overall lifetime value to an estimated $30m USD and increasing Eyesight Technologies' total number of design wins to ten.

The OEM's order is for the integration of Eyesight Technologies' Driver Sense driver monitoring solution (DMS) into its vehicles with the start of production (SOP) slated for 2021. Eyesight Technologies' Driver Sense DMS utilizes AI and computer vision to monitor the driver for signs of distraction and drowsiness behind the wheel to help create a safer driving experience. The expansion of the order reflects the OEM's trust in the quality, maturity and robustness of Eyesight Technologies' DMS solution.

"We are extremely proud and honored by these latest design wins," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies. "The increase in orders is a testament to the high degree of confidence our OEM's place in our solution and a reflection of the team's hard work. We are excited to continue working with our current partners as well as new partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1s to create safer roads around the world."

With these latest design wins, Eyesight Technologies continues to cement itself as a major player in the global DMS market. These wins and the company's partner-focused strategy further expand the company's global presence, as Eyesight Technologies secures numerous design wins with multinational Tier 1 providers and global OEMs.

About Eyesight Technologies

Eyesight Technologies is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and driver monitoring solutions for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, Eyesight Technologies is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish - for better and safer mobility.

