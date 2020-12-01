Caris Life Sciences Announces Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology Joins its Precision Oncology Alliance

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that Spain's Vall d´Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (The Alliance/POA). The Alliance is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

Established in 2006, VHIO is a leading comprehensive research cancer center of excellence, where scientists and research physicians adopt a purely translational research model, working together as multidisciplinary teams to both accelerate and advance personalized and targeted therapies against cancer. Undertaking one of Spain´s most dynamic cancer research programs, VHIO is dedicated to delivering on the promise of precision medicine in oncology – turning cancer discovery into more effective treatments and better practice for the care of their patients.

"We are excited to welcome the Vall d' Hebron Institute of Oncology into the Alliance as we begin to expand the Caris POA network outside the U.S.," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "International members like VHIO, focused on advancing personalized and targeted therapies against cancer through innovation and research, support the Alliance's goal to expand broad-based collaboration among our member institutions in precision oncology research to improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide."

"Our mission to provide improvements in the field of oncological diseases, and translate discoveries into medical benefits is enriched through partnerships like the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. I strongly believe in joining forces, nurturing and developing partnerships, and exchanging data to overcome the many challenges that hamper our efforts in solving cancer sooner," said Josep Tabernero, M.D., Ph.D., VHIO's Director. "Understanding the unique molecular characteristics of tumors offers insights that can be used to better prevent and treat cancer for patients everywhere."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes over 40 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to Caris MAI™ (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) offerings, and establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by Biopharma.

"Partnering with international institutes like Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology expands the capabilities for all Alliance members to access pioneering research that can both advance and accelerate personalized and targeted therapies to better treat cancer," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris MAI™ (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by assisting biopharma companies with accessing research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 200 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology

Undertaking one of Spain´s most dynamic cancer research programs, Vall d´Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) is dedicated to delivering on the promise of precision medicine in oncology – turning cancer discovery into more effective treatments and better practice for the care of our patients.

Organized into three main programs: Preclinical and Translational, Clinical Research and Core Technologies, VHIO´s team of some 400 researchers and physician scientists focus on understanding the fundamental biology of human cancer, from cellular and molecular biology and genetics through to therapeutics.

Its optimal organizational structure, coupled with its privileged location within the campus of the Vall d´Hebron University Hospital – affording direct access to patients as well as the entire spectrum of oncology professionals who care for them, allows VHIO to tackle the many unresolved questions in ultimately outsmarting the multifaceted, heterogeneous and complex disease that is cancer.

