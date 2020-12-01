ACE Money Transfer Advances Cross-border Payments through partnership with Bank Alfalah Limited, Pakistan

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer, a leading cross-border remittance provider, today advanced its services and partnership with Bank Alfalah by launching a mega incentive campaign for its customers sending remittances to Pakistan and which are paid by Bank Alfalah. Customers stand to win various prizes, including high-end laptops, smartwatches, motorbikes, gift vouchers and a grand bumper prize of brand new 1.8L Honda Civic car.

"By launching this incentive campaign with Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan's most trusted and technologically advanced Bank, we look forward to giving back to our customers who trust our services with their hard-earned money," said Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer. He also stated, "By working with them we have significantly expanded the scope of our services including instant account deposit service to all bank accounts in Pakistan, utility bill payment services, and of course cash payouts at their extensive branch network across the country."

"Bank Alfalah is always striving towards exceeding the expectations and needs of our overseas partners – currently comprising of leading Fintechs, Money Transfer Operators, Banks, etc. - and we are always working to improve our service levels and offerings," said Bilal Asghar, Bank Alfalah's Group Head for Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business Division. "Our alliance with ACE Money Transfer allows us to serve even more overseas Pakistanis and their families in Pakistan, while furthering the aim of the State Bank of Pakistan for driving remittances through legal banking channels," added Mr. Bilal.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer (registered name "Aftab Currency Exchange Limited") is a Manchester based renowned financial institution which specializes in cross-border payments and provides money remittance services with and extensive network of 1,000+ PSD agent Location in UK and EEA and a very strong online presence.

About Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah is among the largest private banks in Pakistan with a network of over 700 branches in more than 200 cities across Pakistan, with international presence in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bahrain, and UAE. The Bank is owned and operated by the Abu Dhabi Group.

