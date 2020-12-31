SOUTHFIELD, MI, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of data-driven spend management solutions, announced today that it was included on the 2020 "10 Most Advanced Spend Management Solutions Providers" list by APAC Business Headlines.

APAC Business Headlines seeks out companies with the best and most reliable technologies and business solutions. This list compiles spend management solution providers that are making a difference for companies around the world.

Xeeva was selected to be featured because it's one of the most innovative and trusted spend management solutions available today in the Asia-Pacific. The company sets itself apart through its unique AI-powered indirect spend management technology that drives cost savings, visibility, and efficiency gains throughout the entire procurement process. Since its founding in 2014, Xeeva has focused on constantly improving the functionalities of its solutions, including Spend Analytics, Sourcing, and Procure-to-Pay.

"We are so proud to be featured on this list," said Nina Vellayan, President and CEO at Xeeva. "As the world is continuously changing right now, it's important for organizations to have the right insights into their spend. Our solutions provide the visibility and analytics that companies need in order to transform their indirect spend management."

Vellayan continued, "We've been committed to enhancing our spend management software suite to empower our clients to drive better, more strategic spend decisions that have a real financial impact. This recognition acknowledges our efforts to provide our customers with the most advanced spend management solutions."

Click here to read APAC's full feature and learn how Xeeva's innovative spend management solutions help organizations achieve a strong financial foundation.

About APAC Business Headlines

APAC Business Headlines covers major industry trends in the APAC markets, and is working alongside leading players to document the opinions and the expectations of the global tech community. It also supports the established players in the market to unveil a commercial launch of their new products through its content-marketing platform.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. From delivering unparalleled data quality and completeness to intelligent guided buying for managing complex procurement operations, take advantage of Xeeva's unique combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and domain expertise to maximize your procurement efficiency and savings. Xeeva transforms indirect spend management with best practices around spend analytics, data enrichment, sourcing, and procure-to-pay solutions that drive better, more strategic decision-making and deliver real financial impact to the enterprise. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

