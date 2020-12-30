Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentation at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ("Zai Lab") (NASDAQ:ZLAB, HKEX: 9688)), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. EST.



The live webcast of the presentation and breakout session will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investor Relations" section of Zai Lab's website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, HKEX: 9688)) is an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer and infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. We aim to address significant unmet medical needs in large, fast-growing segments of the pharmaceutical market. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and drug candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary drug candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab

Billy Cho, CFO

+86 137 6151 2501

billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab

212-213-0006 ext. 315 / 364

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Pete Rahmer / Mike Zanoni

Endurance Advisors, on behalf of Zai Lab

415-515-9763 / 610-442-8570

prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com / mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com

Zai Lab Limited

Source: Zai Lab Limited



