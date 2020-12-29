LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in January.



JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 11:30 AM ET.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 10:45 AM ET.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.





Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com