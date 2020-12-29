Webinar: Cutting Through the Hype of Hyperautomation by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The webinar—"Cutting Through the Hype of Hyperautomation"—focuses on how executives and IT leaders can explore technology-driven automation and implement ways to hyperautomate their complex business processes, as they look to meet head-on the operational and financial challenges caused by the current pandemic.



Gartner has named hyperautomation, aka intelligent automation (iA), as a Top 10 Strategic Technology for 2020. Regardless of its growing strategic strength to empower businesses to overcome deficiencies, many organizations still have not fully embraced extending bot capabilities for complex tasks.

"Intelligent automation is not just hype," said Thomas Helfrich, Vice President and Intelligent Automation Practice Leader at Systems Soft Technologies, and webinar presenter. "Intelligent automation is driving operational efficiency, uplifting revenue and enhancing customer engagement. Those executives who attend this webinar will understand why that's the case. We will provide real-world and practical information on how to intelligently automate complex processes for powerful ROI outcomes."

Join Helfrich as he and SSTech Chief Digital Officer Stephen Moritz demonstrate through case studies how leading companies are finding tangible ways to hyperautomate those complex processes to help launch business growth. They will provide five examples that show how intelligent Automation has been put in place to:

Interpret human speech

Understand digital images

Identify patterns in data

Automate design and development of Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Integrate bot activity across disparate applications and data sources



For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: Cutting Through the Hype of Hyperautomation

Who from SSTech: Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer; Thomas Helfrich, VP and Intelligent Automation Practice Leader

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 7, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech's broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today's businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.





