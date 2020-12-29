Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk Inc. ("Splunk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPLK) common stock between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").



On December 2, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported total revenue of $559 million, down 11% year-over-year. The Company also announced quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.07, missing estimates by 15 cents. Analysts at JP Morgan were allegedly "blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell by $47.88 per share, or approximately 23%, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

