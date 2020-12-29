DEADLINE ALERT for BABA, BIIB, YY, LRN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Class Period: July 20, 2020 - November 3, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Ant Group did not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements for certain material matters; (2) that certain impending changes in the Fintech regulatory environment would impact Ant Group's business; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Ant Group's IPO was reasonably likely to be suspended; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB )

Class Period: October 22, 2019- November 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - November 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) JOYY dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users at any given time were bots; (3) the Company utilized these bots to effect a roundtripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues; (4) the Company overstated its cash reserves; (5) the Company's acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN )

Class Period: April 27, 2020 - September 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (2) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer systems; (3) K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

