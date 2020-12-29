Moore Kuehn Encourages CBMG, CLCT, TNAV, and ARA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding the acquisition of Cellular Biomedicine by a consortium led by the company's CEO Bizuo Liu. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cellular Biomedicine will receive $19.75 for every share owned. The investigation concerns whether Cellular Biomedicine's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Collectors Universe, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CLCT)



A tender offer expiring on January 19th was commenced by an investor group led by Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC to acquire Collectors Universe for $75.25 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding V99, Inc.'s acquisition of Telenav, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Telenav will receive $4.80 per share.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Nautic Partners' acquisition of American Renal. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of American Renal will receive $11.50 for every share owned. The investigation concerns whether American Renal's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

