Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Make A Safe And Sober Ride Home Your First New Year's Resolution

Globe Newswire  
December 29, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Share:

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With New Year's Eve fast approaching, MADD Canada is imploring everyone to start the new year off right – with a safe and sober ride home.

"The celebrations may be smaller this year, but the emphasis on sober driving is just as important as ever," said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. "If your plans to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in 2021 include alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please be responsible and arrange a sober ride home."

Hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. These tragedies are 100% preventable.

"Please don't drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver. And if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911," Ms. Hancock said. "The call you make could save a life."

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Driver App. Visit for more information.

"From everyone at MADD Canada, I want to wish all Canadians a Happy New Year and all the best in 2021," said Ms. Hancock.

About MADD Canada
MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.


For more information, contact:
Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. 
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com