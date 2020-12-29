Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dinocrates Group Promotes Karen Wynn To Chief People Officer

Globe Newswire  
December 29, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Share:

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group today announced the promotion of Karen Wynn as the company's first Chief People Officer. In this position, Wynn will fully participate in strategic planning and developing human capital solutions for Dinocrates and its subsidiaries along with leading the HR function to include employee development, employee relations, talent and performance management initiatives. 

Wynn most recently served as the human resources director for Global Management Systems Inc., which Dinocrates acquired last year.

"Karen is an innovative and seasoned business executive with a successful background in executive leadership, change management, and revenue enhancement," said Tom Prokop, Dinocrates CEO. "She is recognized as a hands-on, proactive leader who can rapidly identify business problems, formulate strategic plans, initiate change and implement new processes in challenging and diverse environments."

Wynn previously served as the Executive Director of the Howard University School of Communications' Entrepreneurship Program. She was also the executive director and COO of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) that supported more than 3,200 members worldwide, and acting co-executive director and COO of APICS, the Association for Operations Management.

During her more than 20-year career, Wynn has worked with clients and partners that include Oracle, Johnson & Johnson, The Walt Disney Co., and PepsiCo., among others. 

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates Group is an innovative capabilities-based company headquartered in Rockville, MD providing mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale.

Contact:

Jim Lubinskas
Spire Communications for Dinocrates Group LLC
(703) 907-9103
jlubinskas@spirecomm.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com