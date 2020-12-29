Market Overview

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 29, 2020
RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company will virtually present at the 2021 ICR Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor and manufacturer of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, (718) 684-8415

 


