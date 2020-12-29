Titan Machinery Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2021 ICR Conference

WEST FARGO, N.D., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced that David Meyer, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Kalvoda, the Company's Chief Financial Officer; and Bryan Knutson, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 2021 ICR Conference.



The conference will be held January 11-14, 2021 in a virtual format. The Titan Machinery management team will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:30 pm Eastern time.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

