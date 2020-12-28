Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the CJS Securities Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 28, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced that its senior management will be participating virtually in the CJS Securities 21st Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Presentation slides will be posted that same day to the Company's "Investor Relations" section of its website, www.prim.com, before the opening of trading.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.prim.com.

For additional information, contact:

Brook Wootton
Vice President, Investor Relations
Primoris Services Corporation, 214-545-6773
bwootton@prim.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com