Bobit Business Media Expands Global Fleet Footprint For 2021

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit Business Media announces that in 2021 its Global Fleet Conference is undergoing a robust enhancement to support the strategic needs of multi-national fleets. This includes:



A new month-long virtual education and collaboration-focused experience in May, 2021.

The addition of a virtual component to the in-person event planned for October 26-28, 2021 in Miami, FL .

. The introduction of an ongoing monthly series of interactive eLearning sessions starting in February, 2021.



"Bobit has always had a solid presence and voice in the fleet industry with an unwavering focus on connecting, educating and enabling," says Mike Antich, Automotive Fleet Chief Editor and Conference Chair of Global Fleet Conference. "Knowing what we have planned for 2021 – the scope, the tech involved and the positive impact it will have on global fleets and suppliers – this is a real game changer and will provide new added value to all multi-national fleets."

The in-person conference in October will now feature a virtual dimension expanding the number of professionals within global organizations that can engage with the community and content. The hybrid event will also provide participants in all time zones on-demand access year-round so they can engage when it fits their schedule.



The all-new Global Fleet Conference Experience in May and the ongoing eLearning series will join an existing family of 13 Bobit virtual Experiences and over 100 eLearning events. Bobit's in-house team developed a custom virtual events platform providing the flexibility to tailor each event to meet the specific needs of multi-national fleets.

"For 60 years it has been in Bobit's DNA to identify challenges for professionals in the ever-changing fleet community and develop innovative solutions to address them," added Eric Bearly, President of Bobit's Fleet Group. "Global fleets are faced with increasingly complex decisions every day and we are committed to providing the intelligence and collaboration they need as they navigate them. Our enhanced Global Fleet Conference offering is just the beginning."

Further information regarding the Global Fleet Conference including content, venue and registration will be announced in more detail in the coming weeks along with specifics for the all-new virtual experience and monthly eLearning series.



For Inquiries

Tim Chambers, VP of Marketing

tim.chambers@bobit.com

+1 310-533-2418



About Bobit Business Media

Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated nearly 60 years. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Bobit employs talented associates in areas including content, marketing, business development, operations, digital media, in-person and virtual events, and research across the entire United States.

For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.



