Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Wedge Networks, Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" or the "Company") is announcing that Wedge Networks, Inc. ("Wedge") has completed a buyout of Flow Capital's royalty investment for $1,250,000.



"The team at Wedge has developed a compelling solution to address cyber security threats. With the increased dependence on telecommuting, due to the ongoing pandemic, and a global digital cold war, safeguards against such threats have become even more critical. Flow Capital is glad to have participated in their growth, and we wish them well," said Alex Baluta, CEO, Flow Capital.

"Partnering with Flow has been very important to Wedge. Alex and his team at Flow demonstrated an ability to understand the capabilities of our innovations and to visualize the potential of our solutions. The past twelve months have been nothing like anyone had anticipated. Working with Flow has enabled Wedge to transition through an unforeseeable period of global dislocation, brought on by the global pandemic, and to position itself for growth," stated Rob Fong, Chief Operating Officer and CFO, Wedge Networks, Inc.

About Wedge Networks

Wedge Networks, Inc. is a Real-Time Threat Prevention solutions company. Its innovative technology platform, Wedge Absolute Real-time Protection (WedgeARP™), is a software defined orchestrated network security system. WedgeARP™ provides network-based, real-time threat protection for all types of endpoints in a wide range of networks (mobile data, 5G, SD-WAN, SASE, and smart-city/IIoT). Deployed via the cloud, on premises, in data centers or in a virtualized environment by enterprises, governments, and managed security service providers, WedgeARP™ inspects, detects, and blocks in real-time, malware and cyber threats (known, unknown and customized). Wedge does this through its portfolio of patented and patent-pending innovations, including Deep Content Inspection (DCI) technologies embedded with artificial intelligence and industry best-of-breed security functions. WedgeARP™ is a highly effective, flexible and autonomous approach to enable real-time threat prevention across the entire spectrum of scale – serving SMBs to mega organizations – protecting over 100 million endpoints in 17 countries.

Awarded a Gartner Cool Vendor designation, and twice bestowed with Build-In-Canada Innovation awards, Wedge Networks is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with international teams in the North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and North Africa regions.

For more information on Wedge Networks, visit http://www.wedgenetworks.com/.

Please forward any media or PR inquiries to: PR@wedgenetworks.com

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

