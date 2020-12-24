Pinehurst Capital I: Change to Location of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (TSXV:PHT) (the "Corporation" or "Pinehurst"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, announces a change to the location of its annual and special meeting to be held on December 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (the "Meeting").



The new location for the Meeting will be 130 King St. West, Suite 2210, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E4. There is no change in the date or time of the Meeting.

Vote by proxy – Instructions for voting by proxy are contained in the November 26, 2020 Notice of Meeting and accompanying Management Information Circular and Instrument of Proxy sent to shareholders.

For more information concerning the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

David Rosenkrantz

Pinehurst Capital I Inc., CEO

e: drosenkrantz@patica.ca

p: +1 416-865-0123

