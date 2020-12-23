A New Way To Show Your Support to Back The Blue

Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osborne Coinage has manufactured Made in America minted collectibles since 1835 from their private mint in Cincinnati, Ohio. With thousands of designs and millions of pieces struck, Osborne Coinage is now paying homage to the men and women in blue with a new stock design.

These men and women are collectively known as the "Thin Blue Line" standing between order and lawlessness. The police motto "To Protect and Serve" emphasizes the very personification and embodiment of this noble profession. The latest design, "Back The Blue", honors the sacrifices these officers make on a daily basis and will become part of Osborne's permanent stock design collection. Adding this design to the collection means anyone, from individual collectors to police departments can use it on one side of a coin with no additional charge.

The engraving details include a six-point star, a shield of protection and a line representing the thin blue line. The design itself depicts a compilation of multiple police, sheriff and constable badges to meld into a universal design. Originally struck in .999 pure copper, this stock design can easily be minted in fine silver, golden brass or other metals. Whether for an officer, a union, a support group, or an organization, this "Back The Blue" collectible round can commemorate the daunting task of wearing the uniform.

The symbolic design represents law enforcement's firm resolve and the four pillars of success:

Reflection of Courage

Pledge of Brotherhood

Tribute to the Fallen

To Protect and Serve

This round measures 39mm in diameter (1.54" – approximately silver dollar size) with a thickness of 0.12" and can be paired with any stock design in Osborne's extensive portfolio on the reverse, again, with no additional charge. This piece can also be customized in celebration of a particular group, unit or precinct. Osborne Coinage can assist with a complete design work or adapt a logo, phrase or image for the back design. Different interpretations of the reverse side of this round could allow it to be used as a challenge coin, commemorative souvenir or investment vehicle.

"At Osborne Coinage we are proud of our heritage of support for our Cincinnati police department. Our intertwined pasts make the "Back The Blue" collectible round a natural for us," according to Jeff Stegman, CEO of Osborne Coinage, "I can see an entire assortment of coins down the road to honor all of our first responders."

Cincinnati, Ohio is noted as one of the first cities in the USA to have a uniformed police force, to have a dedicated police paddy-wagon and now the first city to craft the "Back The Blue" collectible round.

During the Civil War, Osborne Coinage retooled their manufacturing facility to create uniform buttons for both the North and the South. After the conclusion of the war, there was an excess of buttoned uniform jackets from Cincinnati's Civil War uniform supplier. These jackets were later repurposed for the Cincinnati police department. The Cincinnati paddy wagon had its first load a year or so after New York and Boston commissioned their criminal transport.

The "Back The Blue" coin is directed to law enforcement members, families and friends as a simple way to show their support. The silver version, which will be available for sale in February on www.shop-the-mint.com, will contain one full ounce of .999 fine silver, measure 39 mm in diameter and have a reeded edge.

Rounds featuring the "Back the Blue" design on one side and custom designed reverse can be special ordered in copper, nickel silver, fine silver or golden brass directly from the mint with a phone call (800) 488-2646. The minimum purchase for silver rounds is 100 pieces. The minimum purchase for most other metals is 250 pieces.

