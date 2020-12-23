ISW Holdings Announces 5M Share Stock Option Plan to Add Key Talent in Front of Major Catalysts

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ISWH) ("ISW Holdings" or the "Company"), a global brand management holdings company, is excited to announce the creation of a new stock option compensation plan in anticipation of the establishment of an advisory board and the addition of new top team members to help the Company optimize its execution as it navigates new and increasingly promising opportunities.



The Company has recently made a number of advances that management believes will help attract top talent interested in joining a growing enterprise, including:

Elimination of $702,000 in convertible debt

Reduction of outstanding shares by nearly 15%

Reduction in authorized shares to just 60 million

Assembly, shipment, & green-lighting of Pod5 high-efficiency cryptocurrency mining pod

On pace for 7th consecutive quarter of sequential growth in revenues

On pace for new Company record financial performance in 2020

"We have set aside 5 million shares for this incentive program," said Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. "We have made significant progress towards accomplishing our strategic goals this year and implementing our long-term business plan."

The Company's advisory board will consist of experienced leaders with credible track records of successful execution in telehealth, healthcare manufacturing, and blockchain (Bitcoin software development, node projects, Bitcoin education, and start-up advisory and hosting).

The members of the Company advisory board will be introduced to the public in January.

"This new program will allow us to retain our top performers and appeal to an increasingly competitive class of talent," Pierce said. "We are looking for the best and brightest technology engineers, cryptocurrency mining operators, and financial executives and advisors with the experience and acumen to take this Company to the next level."

