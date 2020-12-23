Market Overview

RZZN Merger and Reorganization Announcement

Globe Newswire  
December 23, 2020 7:06am   Comments
NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 30, 2020, Huazhongyun Group Co., Ltd. completed the process of name change of the company, and the new name of the company shall be: Jialijia Daji Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

On December 11, 2020, the company name of Jialijia Jixiang Investment (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., was changed to Daji Wanqi Holding (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., and the legal person was changed to Yu Zexin.

On November 23, 2020, Yibin Chenguochunfeng wine industry Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Lintai Biological Technology Co., Ltd., signed the contract to complete the merger and reorganization with Jialijia Daji Group Holdings Co., Ltd., According to the agreement, 70% shares of Jialijia Group Corporation, Ltd. shall be in exchange for 50% shares of Yibin Chenguochunfeng wine industry Co., Ltd., and 20% shares of Shenzhen Zhongtai Corporation.

Notice is hereby given by the

Board of Directors of Jialijia Group Corporation

December 23, 2020

Contact Information:
Name: Grace Wang
Email: wj@zixucaiwu.com


 

 


