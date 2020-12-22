Clearway Enterprise Announces Agreements for 1.6 GW Portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets

PRINCETON, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN, CWEN.A)) ("CWEN", "Company") and its renewable development partner and parent company, Clearway Energy Group LLC ("CEG"), today announced agreements providing for CWEN's co-investment in a 1,204 MW portfolio of renewable energy projects developed by CEG consisting of i) 1,012 MW from five geographically diversified wind, solar, and solar plus storage assets under development and ii) the 192 MW Rosamond Central solar project which is expected to commence operations by the end of the year. Additionally, the parties amended the existing partnership agreement for the 419 MW Mesquite Star wind project providing CWEN an additional 27.51% of the project's cash flows after the first half of 2031.



Approximately 90% of the generation from the projects are contracted with a diverse group of primarily investment grade counterparties, including utilities and load serving entities, Fortune 500 corporations, commercial & industrial customers, and financial institutions, and the portfolio has a greater than 14-year blended average contract length. Subject to closing adjustments and the projects achieving certain milestones, CWEN expects to invest approximately $214 million in corporate capital by the end of 2022. Based on the current expected timing of the projects achieving COD, CWEN expects, before corporate financing costs, the asset CAFD contribution from the investments to be immaterial in 2021, approximately $9 million in 2022, and $20 million on a 5-year average basis beginning on January 1, 2023.

"Our commitment to invest in this portfolio of renewable energy and battery storage projects will add geographic and technological diversification at CWEN," said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to achieve this important milestone in collaboration with our development partner and look forward to working together on future accretive portfolio investments."

"We are thrilled to successfully complete our largest portfolio transaction to date with Clearway Energy, Inc.," said Craig Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer at Clearway Energy Group LLC. "This geographically diverse 1.6 GW portfolio of wind, solar, and energy storage projects represents the economic opportunity of renewable energy in every corner of this country. Taken together, more than 2,500 American jobs will be created to build and operate these clean energy assets, which will go on to supply clean and low-cost power to hundreds of thousands of households and businesses across the United States. Today's agreement with our investment partners will be pivotal in our continued ability to provide clean energy at the scale of our country's demand while helping to deliver on investors' growing interest in climate change solutions."

The assets included in the portfolio are:

Asset Technology Type MW1 CWEN Cash Allocation %2 State Target Financial Closing Additional Interest in Mesquite Star Wind 419 50% TX Closed Rosamond Central Solar 192 50% CA Closed Mesquite Sky Wind 345 50% TX 2H21 Black Rock Wind 110 50% WV 2H21 Waiawa Solar/Storage 36 50% HI 1H22 Mililani Solar/Storage 39 50% HI 1H22 Daggett Solar Solar/Storage 482 25% CA 2H22

Under the portfolio partnership agreements, CWEN will act as managing member. The remaining interest in the cash equity partnerships will be owned by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong") (NYSE:HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions.

On December 21, 2020, CWEN acquired its 50% cash equity interest in Rosamond Central for $23 million and completed the amendment for the additional interest in Mesquite Star. The Mesquite Sky wind farm in Texas and the Black Rock wind farm in West Virginia will commence construction in the coming weeks. Definitive agreements relating to the Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani projects remain subject to certain conditions and the review and approval by CWEN's Independent Directors.

CEG will serve as the long-term site operator and asset manager, ensuring continuity of performance and community engagement over the life of each project.

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is a leading publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor focused on modern, sustainable and long-term contracted assets across North America. Clearway Energy's environmentally-sound asset portfolio includes over 7,000 megawatts of wind, solar and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. Through this diversified and contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy's Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP's portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

About Clearway Energy Group

Clearway Energy Group is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Along with our public affiliate, Clearway Energy, Inc., we own and operate more than 5 gigawatts of wind, solar, and energy storage assets in 26 states, offsetting the equivalent of nearly 8.8 million metric tons of carbon emissions for our customers, and we are developing a pipeline of new renewable energy projects nationwide. With another 2.5 gigawatts of thermal energy systems and conventional power owned by our public affiliate, we're also helping provide reliable and sustainable energy to thousands more customers across the country. Clearway Energy Group is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Carlsbad, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Houston, TX; and Princeton, NJ. For more information, visit clearwayenergygroup.com.

_______________

1 MW capacity is subject to change prior to COD; excludes 395 MW/1,580 MWh of co-located storage assets at Daggett, Waiawa, and Mililani

2 The 50% cash allocation percentage for Mesquite Star represents CWEN's total cash allocation percentage in the project inclusive of its September 1, 2020 acquisition of its initial interest in the project.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "plan," "outlook," "believe" and similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, the benefits of the relationship with Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP) and GIP's expertise, the Company's future relationship and arrangements with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, as well as the Company's Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash from Operating Activities, Cash Available for Distribution, the Company's future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, strategy, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.

Although Clearway Energy, Inc. believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, impacts related to COVID-19 or any other pandemic, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions, including wind and solar performance, competition in wholesale power markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power markets, changes in government regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, the Company's ability to access capital markets, cyber terrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, the ability to engage in successful acquisitions activity, unanticipated outages at its generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions (including receipt of third party consents and regulatory approvals), the Company's ability to enter into new contracts as existing contracts expire, risk relating to the Company's relationships with GIP and Clearway Energy Group, the Company's ability to acquire assets from GIP, Clearway Energy Group or third parties, the Company's ability to close drop down transactions, and the Company's ability to maintain and grow its quarterly dividends. Furthermore, any dividends are subject to available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations.

Clearway Energy, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution are estimates as of today's date and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. Clearway Energy, Inc. expressly disclaims any current intention to update such guidance. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Clearway Energy, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Clearway Energy, Inc.'s future results included in Clearway Energy, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. In addition, Clearway Energy, Inc. makes available free of charge at www.clearwayenergy.com copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the Securities Exchange Commission.

Appendix Table A-1: Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Estimated Cash Available for Distribution and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) 2022 5-Year Average

2023-2027 Net Income $ 21 $ 85 Interest Expense, net 3 14 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense 7 8 Adjusted EBITDA 31 107 Cash interest paid (3 ) (14 ) Cash from Operating Activities 28 93 Net distributions to non-controlling interest (16 ) (48 ) Maintenance Capital Expenditures - (3 ) Principal amortization of indebtedness (3 ) (22 ) Estimated Cash Available for Distribution $ 9 $ 20

