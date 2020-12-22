CytomX Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Mani Mohindru to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, today announced the appointment of Mani Mohindru, PhD to the Company's board of directors. Dr. Mohindru brings to CytomX deep and varied experience across the life sciences industry, with particular experience in finance and corporate strategy.



"We are pleased to welcome Mani to CytomX's board of directors," commented Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman of CytomX. "Mani brings a unique combination of scientific, financial and strategic acumen to the board that will prove invaluable as we advance our clinical pipeline towards multiple significant data updates in 2021 and execute towards our long-term vision."

Dr. Mohindru is an experienced biotech executive with several years of biopharmaceutical industry leadership as well as Wall Street experience. Most recently she was the CEO of CereXis, Inc., a biotech company focused on rare tumor indications. Earlier, she also served as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer at Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and chief strategy officer at Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS). Prior to her leadership roles in the biotechnology industry, Dr. Mohindru spent many years as an equity research analyst covering the biotechnology sector at UBS, Credit Suisse and ThinkEquity. She also co-founded a privately-held biotechnology company and was a healthcare industry consultant. Currently, she is a member of the board of directors of SAB Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies. Dr. Mohindru received her Ph.D. in neurosciences from Northwestern University and her Masters in biotechnology and BS in human biology (Hons) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India.

"I am excited to join CytomX's board as the Company continues to develop and advance its innovative Probody platform, which holds the potential to unlock highly effective cancer therapies by exploiting previously undruggable targets," Dr. Mohindru added. "I look forward to leveraging my experiences across drug development and corporate strategy to help advance the Company's leadership in the field of conditional activation of antibody-drug conjugates and other therapeutic modalities."

