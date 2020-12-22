Noble Capital Markets Announces Investor Outreach Campaign for NobleCon Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. ("Noble") announced today that it will begin its marketing campaign to investors for their Seventeenth Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference (NobleCon17) to be held - virtually - January 19 & 20, 2021. Noble expects more than 100 companies to present. Noble is an SEC registered / FINRA licensed broker-dealer, and the source of equity research available on Channelchek. All registered guests of Channelchek are automatically registered for NobleCon17.



Noble had hoped to continue its long tradition of hosting this preeminent event in-person, but conceded that too much uncertainty remains to expect more than 800 to travel to the conference, as they have in the past. "Of course we are disappointed that social distancing constraints have forced us to host a virtual conference," said Mark Pinvidic, Noble's Managing Partner, "so we used that disappointment as motivation to produce an unmatched virtual experience for both public companies and investors." To do this, Noble will again employ the award-winning video-webcasting technology of Mediasite (in 2005, Noble revolutionized conference webcasting with this HD video technology and has used it ever since at NobleCon conferences), albeit with a new twist. Multiple locations will be seamlessly integrated with the established end-user interface, resulting in a viewer portal that can be paused, PowerPoint and video feeds size-swapped (or a single feed of one or the other), and the functionality allowing the viewer to stay on one sector-specific presentation track. "We have set very high standards for NobleCon and a series of Zoom calls is not going to cut it. We are determined to replicate the in-person experience as close as we can, and we've invested in the technology to achieve that," said Pinvidic.

The format for the conference also distinguishes NobleCon. Each presenter will have approximately 20 minutes for their formal presentation, during which investors are invited to submit questions. Afterward, a Noble senior equity research analyst will moderate a 20-minute Q&A session. In addition to the small & microcap public companies presenting, Noble is planning six key opinion leader panel presentations covering subjects such as advancements in life sciences and biotechnology, global transportation and logistics, the natural resources landscape, digital and conventional media, and what's on the horizon for the cannabis industry. An "In Case You Missed It" re-broadcast of the entire NobleCon conference will be featured on Channelchek in February 2021.

As part of Noble's marketing plans, every attending company will have the opportunity to offer a preview of their presentation through a Noble-produced 60-90 second video, available to investors up to two weeks in advance of NobleCon. In addition, the traditional conference book available to investors at check-in at the in-person events will be distributed to investors about 10 days prior to NobleCon.

The team at InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN") will further drive awareness of the event through its syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times, as well as through many different investor-oriented social media distribution channels that today reach 2+ million likes and followers, collectively. Additionally, each of the presenting companies will be featured in a highly interactive virtual portal on IBN with one-click access to advanced market research tools.

Noble was established more than 36 years ago with an extensive distribution network throughout the investor community. Channelchek will be targeting potential investors who would not normally have access to these public company senior executives. Family offices, self-directed high-net-worth individuals, investment advisors and independent brokers will be on the Channelchek radar screen. Total distribution tops 50,000. To ensure the highest possible turn-out, Noble has limited registration requirements to only name and email. There is no cost to register and no obligation to invest at any level.

The first release of the presenting company list is scheduled for the first of the year. All registered guests of NobleCon will receive frequent updates from Noble as well as Channelchek. Here are important links to get more information on NobleCon17:



About NobleCon

Noble Capital Markets' 17th Annual Small & Microcap (Virtual) Investor Conference is a multi-sector blend of emerging growth companies. Five presentation tracks run simultaneously over the two-day event. 20-minute interactive Q&A sessions between qualified investors and corporate executives, moderated by FINRA-licensed research analysts, will follow each presentation. Topical panel presentations will be open to all attendees. No-cost registration for investors is open to institutions, registered investment advisors, family offices, self-directed high-net-worth individuals, and independent brokers. All presenting companies will be featured on Channelchek.com.



About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. For more information, visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com or email contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com.



About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal that features more than 6,000 emerging growth companies as well as provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. For more information, visit www.channelchek.com or email contact@channelchek.com.



