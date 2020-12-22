Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

December 22, 2020 at 08:00 (CET +1)

Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2021

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2021, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2021:

report for Q4 2020 and full year 2020: February 4, 2021;

report for Q1 2021: April 29, 2021;

report for Q2 2021 and half-year 2021: July 29, 2021; and

report for Q3 2021 and January-September 2021: October 28, 2021.

Publication of "Nokia in 2020"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2020" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, in week 9 of 2021.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2021 is planned to be held on April 8, 2021.

