Banner Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program and Schedules 4Q20 Conference Call and Webcast

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) ("Banner"), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 1,757,781 shares of Banner's common stock, which is the equivalent of 5% of its common stock.



"We believe having the option to repurchase shares offers an effective capital management tool for building long-term shareholder value," said Mark J. Grescovich, President and Chief Executive Officer. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased by the Company in open market purchases. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations.

Additionally, Banner will report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Management will host a conference call on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST) to discuss the results. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet.

Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.bannerbank.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial (866) 235-9915 to participate in the call. A replay will be available for one week at (877) 344-7529 using access code 10150695 or at www.bannerbank.com.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $14.64 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "may," "believe," "will," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "plans," "potential," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner's operating and stock price performance.

The COVID-19, pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (2) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner's activities; (3) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (4) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior and net interest margin; (5) the impact of repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (6) fluctuations in real estate values; (7) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the market place; (8) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (9) changes in financial markets; (10) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (11) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (12) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the impact of the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in regulatory capital requirements pursuant to the implementation of the Basel III capital standards, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (13) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (14) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (15) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner's business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors; and (16) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

CONTACT:

MARK J. GRESCOVICH,

PRESIDENT & CEO

PETER J. CONNER, CFO

(509) 527-3636



