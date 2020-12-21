Breast Cancer Conference Goes Virtual

New York, NY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Survival Coalition (YSC) transforms its annual conference for young adults affected by breast cancer when it will host the YSC Summit virtually, May 21 - 23, 2021. Attendees can expect the same great community and educational sessions, reformatted to foster online engagement.

Each year, YSC brings together more than 700 young survivors and the people who support them for a 3-day conference in a different location. With the rise of coronavirus cases this winter and no clear timeline for widespread vaccination, the organization chose to host this conference online. "Being together in person is what makes this conference so special," Jennifer Merschdorf, YSC chief executive officer, said. "However, in order to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy we decided to pivot the event to a virtual format, allowing even more people to attend than ever before."

With more than 13,000 young adults diagnosed each year before their 41st birthday, YSC believes this will offer a worldwide opportunity for more survivors to attend. "One of the benefits of a virtual conference is that it removes the financial barriers to travel. That's especially important this year with so many people experiencing financial hardship," Ms. Merschdorf said.

Harnessing the magic of an in-person event and decreasing the sense of isolation for cancer patients is a challenge YSC gladly accepts. This conference is often the first opportunity for a young adult to meet someone that is the same age, with similar concerns. "We will provide clever virtual ‘hallway experiences' where attendees can make meaningful connections with other young survivors," Amanda Nixon, director of community engagement and empowerment, said.

The virtual edition of the YSC Summit will feature inspirational speakers, educational and psychosocial workshops and wellness activities. Participants will have access to the most current, evidence-based information to assist in future decision-making about their healthcare. New editions to the virtual format will include interactive networking events and a playful pre-conference activity lineup.

Attendees can now save their spot at summit.youngsurvival.org to receive updates on the latest speakers, educational sessions and activities.



Established in 1998, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is the largest nonprofit dedicated exclusively to young adults diagnosed with breast cancer age 40 and under and their co-survivor support networks. YSC also educates and influences the medical, research and legislative communities to address breast cancer in young adults. Through educational resources and programming, annual conferences, and local and online support networks, YSC ensures no young adult faces breast cancer alone.

