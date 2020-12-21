Perceptron Completes Merger with Atlas Copco

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced receiving all regulatory approvals and the successful closing of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger with Atlas Copco, a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.



As a result of the merger, Perceptron has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Copco. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perceptron shareholders receive $7.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock held. Following the closing, Perceptron's common stock will no longer be publicly traded and will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Market.

"We are pleased to have completed the merger with Atlas Copco, maximizing value for our shareholders, providing our customers with access to a broader array of technology and products, and offering our employees exciting new growth opportunities," stated Jay Freeland, Chairman, and Interim CEO of Perceptron. "The path forward for our combined organizations is bright and the team is well-prepared for a seamless transition."

XMS Capital Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor and Dykema Gossett PLLC acted as legal counsel to Perceptron on this transaction.

About Perceptron®

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

