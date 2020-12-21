Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market to Reach USD 347.7 Million with a CAGR of 9.7% by 2027; Increasing Number of Sports-related Accidents to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global arthroscopy fluid management disposables market size is expected to reach USD 347.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The increasing number of arthroscopy procedures is expected to drive the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pump Management Disposables and Gravity Management Disposables), By Application (Hospitals, Medical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size was USD 229.5 million in 2019.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

Year 2020: Insightra Medical Inc. announced that the company has agreed to acquire certain assets of Medical Vision AB (Stockholm, Sweden), a company specializing in innovative arthroscopic pumps and fluid management solutions

Year 2018: Stryker Corporation acquired K2M Group Holdings, Inc. for $1.4 billion. This acquisition will strengthen and expand Stryker's offerings in the arthroscopy, minimally invasive spine portfolio, and increased additive manufacturing capabilities.





Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Injuries to Augment Growth

The surging incidence of musculoskeletal injuries, resulting in limited mobility & agonizing physical pain will spur demand for arthroscopic fluid management products during the forecast period. According to a report published by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), about 6.8 million patients with orthopedic injuries come to medical attention each year in the United States alone.

Moreover, the increasing number of sports-related accidents and injuries are expected to promote the healthy growth of the market. According to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related were recorded in high schools in the U.S. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is a major injury in professional sports that can be treated by arthroscopy. The aforementioned factors will contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Declined Orthopedic Surgeries to Dampen Market Amid Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has drastically affected the supply and demand for orthopedic devices. Moreover, the delay in non-compulsory surgeries owing to the need for ventilators for COVID-19 patients will dwindle the growth of the market. Based on a survey conducted in the U.S., almost 50% of surgeons, cardiologists, and anesthesiologists mentioned that they expect patients to either cancel or delay optional surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak. However, the reduction in COVID cases can subsequently improve the prospects of the market in the coming days.

Presence of Major Medical Device Companies to Elevate Market in North America

The market size for arthroscopic fluid management disposables in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key orthopedic device companies in the U.S. The favorable reimbursement policies will significantly bolster the growth of the market in the region.





According to the International Trade Administration that used data from the Census Bureau, there are roughly 5,300 to 5,600 U.S. companies in the medical devices sector, with approximately 330,000 to 365,000 employees working in the country. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure, well-established reimbursement system for hospitals, and faster adoption of new orthopedic device technologies in European countries. A higher number of multinational companies have subsidiaries and head offices in the U.K. This factor can further boost growth in the region.





The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market for Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables:

Arthrex (U.S) Stryker (U.S) Smith & Nephew (U.K) DePuy (U.S) Zimmer Biomet (U.S() ConMed (U.S) Karl Storz (Germany) Richard Wolf (U.S) Other Players







