Prairie Provident Announces Election of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, the six nominees set out in the Company's information circular dated November 6, 2020 were elected as directors. Detailed voting results on the election of each nominee are set out below.
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Patrick McDonald (Chair)
|62,708,704
|99
|643,090
|1
|Derek Petrie
|62,710,819
|99
|640,975
|1
|William Roach
|62,707,617
|99
|644,177
|1
|Ajay Sabherwal
|62,630,604
|99
|721,190
|1
|Tony van Winkoop
|62,671,270
|99
|680,524
|1
|Rob Wonnacott
|62,705,685
|99
|646,109
|1
About Prairie Provident
Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident's operations are primarily focused at the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, the Lithic Glauconite and the Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at our Evi area in the Peace River Arch.
For further information, please contact:
Prairie Provident Resources Inc.
Tony van Winkoop
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (403) 292-8071
Email: tvanwinkoop@ppr.ca
website: www.ppr.ca