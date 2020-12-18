Market Overview

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividends

Globe Newswire  
December 18, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund's common stock:

Type Dividend
Per Share
 Ex-Dividend
Date
 Record
Date
 Payment
Date
         
Special $.0925 12/30/20 12/31/20 1/29/21
Regular $.0500 2/11/21 2/12/21 2/26/21

Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.0925 per share on January 31, 2021. The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.050 per share on February 28, 2021.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of September 30, 2020, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.3 trillion of assets, including approximately $21 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:        
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com


