Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share

Globe Newswire  
December 18, 2020 3:01pm   Comments
Share:

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT), today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.135 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2021.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company's high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company's annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793
ramesh.shettigar@glatfelter.com eileen.beck@glatfelter.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com