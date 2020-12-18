BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Boston Scientific Corporation

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE:BSX) from April 24, 2019 through November 16, 2020 (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System's product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line;





as a result, the Company had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System; and





as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On November 17, 2020, pre-market, Boston Scientific announced a global recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System due to "complexities associated with the product delivery system." Boston Scientific also announced that "given the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately."

On this news, Boston Scientific's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020.

